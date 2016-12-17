19 Eco-Friendly Tips For Wrapping Holiday Gifts Without All The Waste

Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

With climate change issues on many people's minds these days, many families are trying to find new ways to make their homes more eco-friendly.

And with the holidays fast approaching, wrapping paper and gift bags will fly off of store shelves, only to be later discarded. For families everywhere, finding nice ways to present gifts while being good to the environment can be difficult.

Thanks to ViralNova, your family and Mother Earth can breathe a sigh of relief, because these 19 eco-friendly gift-wrapping ideas will help keep your gifts looking fabulous while cutting back on the amount of waste they produce.

1. Wrap your loved ones' gifts in newspaper.

2. Why not repurpose wallpaper scraps into wrapping paper?

3. Upcycle lids from canned goods into glittery gift tags.

4. Now that every smartphone has GPS, take your gift-wrapping creativity on a journey across the world by reusing old maps.

5. Transform leftover wrapping paper scraps into gift bags.

6. Go green by wrapping tiny gift boxes with plants.

7. Accessorize your presents with bows made from magazine pages.

8. Put your children's artwork on display by using their masterpieces as unique wrapping paper.

9. Save paper towel and toilet paper rolls to make these decorative gift boxes.

10. Why spend money on a gift box when you can craft your own using an empty cereal box?

11. When you outgrow your favorite knit sweater, keep it around so that you can make this adorable gift bag.

12. Wrap your gifts in scarves to give your loved ones a bonus present.

13. You can also wrap your gifts in tea towels.

14. Repurpose last year's holiday cards into decorative gift boxes that the whole family will enjoy.

15. For a flashy gift wrap alternative, turn your empty chip bags inside out and watch your gifts shine.

16. Use brown paper lunch bags or paper grocery bags to wrap your holiday goodies.

17. For the gardener on your list, package their gift in a flower pot.

18. Giving a purse to your loved one this year? Put any other gifts you're giving them inside.

19. Wrap a bookworm's present with a page from a book for a gift that is sure to make their literary heart flutter.

I don't know about you, but I'm definitely feeling inspired to go green this holiday season. Be sure to share this with the eco-conscious people in your life.