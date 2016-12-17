Ad Blocker Detected

19 Eco-Friendly Tips For Wrapping Holiday Gifts Without All The Waste

DECEMBER 17, 2016  —  By Matthew Derrick  
LIFE
Matthew Derrick
With climate change issues on many people's minds these days, many families are trying to find new ways to make their homes more eco-friendly.

And with the holidays fast approaching, wrapping paper and gift bags will fly off of store shelves, only to be later discarded. For families everywhere, finding nice ways to present gifts while being good to the environment can be difficult.

Thanks to ViralNova, your family and Mother Earth can breathe a sigh of relief, because these 19 eco-friendly gift-wrapping ideas will help keep your gifts looking fabulous while cutting back on the amount of waste they produce.

1. Wrap your loved ones' gifts in newspaper.

The Sewing Loft

The Sewing Loft

2. Why not repurpose wallpaper scraps into wrapping paper?

Bugs and Fishes

Bugs and Fishes

3. Upcycle lids from canned goods into glittery gift tags.

Homespun Seasonal Living

Homespun Seasonal Living

4. Now that every smartphone has GPS, take your gift-wrapping creativity on a journey across the world by reusing old maps.

Made by Meg

Made by Meg

5. Transform leftover wrapping paper scraps into gift bags.

Transform leftover wrapping paper scraps into <a href="http://hellosandwich.blogspot.com/2011/12/paper-gift-bag-tutorial.html" target="_blank">gift bags</a>.

Hello Sandwich

6. Go green by wrapping tiny gift boxes with plants.

Homebuildlife

Homebuildlife

7. Accessorize your presents with bows made from magazine pages.

Accessorize your presents with bows made from <a href="http://howaboutorange.blogspot.hu/2009/10/make-gift-bow-from-magazine-page.html" target="_blank">magazine pages</a>.

How About Orange

8. Put your children's artwork on display by using their masterpieces as unique wrapping paper.

Bella Pamella

Bella Pamella

9. Save paper towel and toilet paper rolls to make these decorative gift boxes.

Save paper towel and toilet paper rolls to make these <a href="http://romanianmum.com/2014/11/favour-boxes.html" target="_blank">decorative gift boxes</a>.

Romanian Mum

10. Why spend money on a gift box when you can craft your own using an empty cereal box?

Why spend money on a gift box when you can craft your own using an <a href="http://www.instructables.com/id/Gift-Box-from-a-Cereal-Box/?ALLSTEPS" target="_blank">empty cereal box</a>?

Instructables / blightdesign

11. When you outgrow your favorite knit sweater, keep it around so that you can make this adorable gift bag.

When you outgrow your favorite knit sweater, keep it around so that you can make this adorable <a href="http://ahomemadeliving.com/2013/11/christmas-treat-bags/" target="_blank">gift bag</a>.

A Homemade Living

12. Wrap your gifts in scarves to give your loved ones a bonus present.

video-player-present

13. You can also wrap your gifts in tea towels.

La Vie Quotidienne

La Vie Quotidienne

14. Repurpose last year's holiday cards into decorative gift boxes that the whole family will enjoy.

Repurpose last year's holiday cards into decorative <a href="https://urbanoveralls.net/2014/11/21/how-to-make-recycled-gift-boxes/" target="_blank">gift boxes</a> that the whole family will enjoy.

Flickr / Chez Mummy

15. For a flashy gift wrap alternative, turn your empty chip bags inside out and watch your gifts shine.

Flickr / Green Smoothies Rock!

Flickr / Green Smoothies Rock!

16. Use brown paper lunch bags or paper grocery bags to wrap your holiday goodies.

Flickr / Jeffrey Beall

Flickr / Jeffrey Beall

17. For the gardener on your list, package their gift in a flower pot.

Flickr / Crinklecrankle.com

Flickr / Crinklecrankle.com

18. Giving a purse to your loved one this year? Put any other gifts you're giving them inside.

Flickr / Laura

Flickr / Laura

19. Wrap a bookworm's present with a page from a book for a gift that is sure to make their literary heart flutter.

Erinnish

Erinnish

I don't know about you, but I'm definitely feeling inspired to go green this holiday season. Be sure to share this with the eco-conscious people in your life.

