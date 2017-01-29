Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

This Serial Killer-Inspired Clothing Line Is Just As Horrifying As You'd Imagine

JANUARY 29, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
OMG

Being a horror junkie, I can definitely understand our society's fascination with serial killers.

In fact, I'm pretty sure that I do more research on them than anyone should -- but even I'm disturbed by the murderer-inspired clothing line that these individuals created.

Kayla Arena and Toby Barron are behind the disgusting-looking clothes, which are modeled after the creations of Ed Gein, a man who killed two women and exhumed corpses to make a "woman suit" and furniture from their skin and bones. While Arena and Barron's line is made out of latex, the items look so close to human skin, hair, and even eyelashes that they'd freak anyone out.

What woman in her right mind would ever want to wear this nightmare?

What woman in her right mind would ever want to wear this nightmare?

Etsy

The hair and eyelashes add an especially horrifying touch.

The hair and eyelashes add an especially horrifying touch.

Etsy

If you prefer something a bit more masculine, why not try a wallet made out of men's faces?

If you prefer something a bit more masculine, why not try a wallet made out of men's faces?

Etsy

No. Just no.

No. Just no.

Etsy

Because nothing is more stylish than a jacket with stitched-together human faces on it.

Because nothing is more stylish than a jacket with stitched-together human faces on it.

Etsy

Read More: Show Your Love For Jeffrey Dahmer With These Morbid Items For Sale On Etsy Right Now

This gives a whole new (horrific) meaning to leather purses.

This gives a whole new (horrific) meaning to leather purses.

Etsy

Just imagine the reactions you'd get if you took this monstrosity out in public.

Just imagine the reactions you'd get if you took this monstrosity out in public.

Etsy

For just over $2,500, this cozy skin chair could be all yours.

For just over $2,500, this cozy skin chair could be all yours.

Etsy

Excuse me while I go gag for the rest of the day.

Excuse me while I go gag for the rest of the day.

Etsy

Read More: 20 Of The Weirdest And Creepiest Things For Sale On Etsy

If this is high fashion, I don't want any part of it.

If this is high fashion, I don't want any part of it.

Etsy

(via Bored Panda)

While they may be great for Halloween, I can't imagine anyone wanting to wear these items any other time -- but if you're so inclined, you can purchase them here. Be sure to SHARE this story with all your horror-loving friends!

Trending Now

This Serial Killer-Inspired Clothing Line Is Just As Horrifying As You'd Imagine

Trending Now

25 Signs And Labels That Prove All Hope For Humanity Is Gone

Legend Has It That This Woman Killed More Than 650 Victims In Her Day

This Stupid Internet Trend Is Sending Kids To The Hospital With Third-Degree Burns

Don't You Hate When You're Skiing And You Accidentally Fall Off A Cliff? He Does Too

This Mom Lit Candles. The Next Day, She Saw Something Alarming In Her Baby's Nose

Wildlife Park Asking People To Catch Deadly Spiders Will Likely Be So Disappointed
Submit Content

Load another article