Being a horror junkie, I can definitely understand our society's fascination with serial killers.

In fact, I'm pretty sure that I do more research on them than anyone should -- but even I'm disturbed by the murderer-inspired clothing line that these individuals created.



Kayla Arena and Toby Barron are behind the disgusting-looking clothes, which are modeled after the creations of Ed Gein, a man who killed two women and exhumed corpses to make a "woman suit" and furniture from their skin and bones. While Arena and Barron's line is made out of latex, the items look so close to human skin, hair, and even eyelashes that they'd freak anyone out.



What woman in her right mind would ever want to wear this nightmare?

The hair and eyelashes add an especially horrifying touch.

If you prefer something a bit more masculine, why not try a wallet made out of men's faces?

No. Just no.

Because nothing is more stylish than a jacket with stitched-together human faces on it.

This gives a whole new (horrific) meaning to leather purses.

Just imagine the reactions you'd get if you took this monstrosity out in public.

For just over $2,500, this cozy skin chair could be all yours.

Excuse me while I go gag for the rest of the day.

If this is high fashion, I don't want any part of it.

While they may be great for Halloween, I can't imagine anyone wanting to wear these items any other time -- but if you're so inclined, you can purchase them here.