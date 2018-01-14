Ad Blocker Detected

Here's The Explosive Reason Why You Shouldn't Microwave Hard-Boiled Eggs

JANUARY 14, 2018  —  By Corinne Sanders
Reheating a hard-boiled egg is as simple as nuking it for a couple of minutes. That is, if you don't mind the explosion.

In response to a lawsuit in which a man claimed to have been burned after an egg exploded in his mouth at a restaurant, researchers recently set out to answer whether microwaves can turn hard-boiled eggs into edible explosives. Of the nearly 100 eggs they tested, 28 exploded after being poked with a meat thermometer. That's why you should probably just eat your leftover eggs cold from now on.

Check out one example of why microwaves and hard-boiled eggs don't mix.

(via IFL Science)

I'm pretty thankful I've never reheated eggs in the past. Just imagine that happening in your mouth.

