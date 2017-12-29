I Can Barely Flip Eggs Without Cracking Them, But What This Artist Can Do Is Mind-Blowing

Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

It's the most important meal of the day and no breakfast is complete without a heaping helping of eggs.

Whether they're scrambled, over easy, dippy, or even poached, eggs are usually the first real source of protein many of us put into our bodies. But when it comes to making "egg-cellent" eggs, my cooking skills never fail to let me down. If I'm not accidentally cracking eggshells into my family's food, then I'm attempting the infamous egg flip that I know damn well is going to leave me feeling disappointed. Since my cooking skills could use some work, perhaps this eggy artist could teach me a thing or two.

Check out a few of our favorite eggy creations below!

To keep up with the_eggshibit and all his yolk art, be sure to follow him on Instagram. It's a guaranteed way to make breakfast great again.