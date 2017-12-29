Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

I Can Barely Flip Eggs Without Cracking Them, But What This Artist Can Do Is Mind-Blowing

DECEMBER 29, 2017  —  By Matt Davidson  
CULTURE
Matt Davidson
See more stories..

Matt Davidson

Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

It's the most important meal of the day and no breakfast is complete without a heaping helping of eggs.

Whether they're scrambled, over easy, dippy, or even poached, eggs are usually the first real source of protein many of us put into our bodies. But when it comes to making "egg-cellent" eggs, my cooking skills never fail to let me down. If I'm not accidentally cracking eggshells into my family's food, then I'm attempting the infamous egg flip that I know damn well is going to leave me feeling disappointed. Since my cooking skills could use some work, perhaps this eggy artist could teach me a thing or two.

Check out a few of our favorite eggy creations below!

To keep up with the_eggshibit and all his yolk art, be sure to follow him on Instagram. It's a guaranteed way to make breakfast great again.

Trending Now

This Pilot's Secret Life Was Revealed When Police Found Three Murdered Women

Trending Now

Adorable Dad Makes The Most Of His Four-Legged Grandchild On Hilarious Day Out

Your Risk For Certain Diseases Could Have A Lot To Do With When You Were Born

What These Two Sound Like Singing Together Is The Opposite Of What You'd Expect

When You Put A Dollar In A Vending Machine, This Isn't What You Want To Get From It

This Teenager Was Sent Flying After He Pissed Off The Wrong Elephant

These Frightened Elephants Learned That Sometimes The Best Way Out Is Through

Friend Walks Into Horrific Scene When New Parents Don't Show Up For Holiday Event

This Man Didn't Like What They Were Protesting. His Response Was Truly Awful.

What Happened At This Walmart Is Like, The Opposite Of What The Holidays Are All About

Instagram's 'Hugging Dog' And Her Dad Lose Everything In Christmas Day Fire

She Couldn't Find A Babysitter During Class, So The Professor Made A Sweet Offer

So Many WTF Moments Happened In 2017. Here Are 15 Of Our Favorites

The Audience Cried When This Singer Told Them What Her Family Was Dealing With

What Was Captured On This Dash Cam Shows Why Properly Securing Car Seats Is Crucial

Trampoline Parks Are Fun, But Here's Why You Should Check With Your Doctor First

Load another article