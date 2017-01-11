If you've ever been pregnant, you know just how uncomfortable the last few weeks can be. Many moms try drinking castor oil or taking herbal supplements to induce labor, but this Italian restaurant in Georgia has a much tastier solution -- eggplant parmesan!

It sounds crazy, but this is one old wives' tale that really seems to work. In the 25 years that Scalini's Italian Restaurant has been open, over 300 women have gone into labor within 48 hours of eating the dish. The legendary "eggplant babies" are celebrated with pictures that adorn the restaurant's interior and website.

Today, women in their third trimester of pregnancy come from all over to eat Scalini's famous eggplant parmesan. Others opt to make the recipe at home.

Owner of Scalini's, John Bogino, said, "Two or three years after we began, a few people had just mentioned to us they came in when they were pregnant, and ate this eggplant and had a baby a short time after that. One person told another, and it just grew by itself by leaps and bounds."

To date, over 300 women have gone into labor within 48 hours of eating the dish. As its popularity has grown, it's even been featured on Good Morning America and suggested to pregnant women by midwives and doulas.

"Eggplant babies" are celebrated in this book, as well as pictures that line Scalini's walls. Best of all, though, are the birthing stories featured on their website.

You can see the full list of "eggplant baby" birthing stories here. Below, we've included a few of our favorites.

"Sarah Grace Hopkins was born on November 4, 2008, just 15 hours after Mommy had enjoyed a delicious eggplant parmesan dinner from Scalini's. Daddy had the meatballs."

(Via Scalini's / John and Jennifer Hopkins)

"Britni didn't want to go 40 weeks, let alone 42. Came across your legendary labor-inducing eggplant parm online. Spent a few hours cooking from scratch Sunday night and Teagan was born 1:58 p.m. on Monday at 38 weeks. If it wasn't the cause, it was certainly one hell of a coincidence!"

(Via Scalini's / de la Cretaz)

"Kennedy Sheffield was born 36 hours after eating the eggplant parmesan recipe prepared at home. We were trying to get her to come out and see Daddy before he left for Iraq! It worked!"

(Via Scalini's / Sheffield)

"Here's James Henson Mormino, who was born the day after his mom had eggplant parmesan for dinner at Scalini's. Yes, his first toy is a stuffed eggplant doll!"

(Via Scalini's / Michael Mormino)

If you're pregnant (or just hungry!) and want to try this famous recipe for yourself, you can download it here. The list of ingredients and step-by-step instructions have been graciously published by Scalini's, who know just how much their dish has meant to families around the world.

If you have an "eggplant baby," be sure to let us know in the comments below! And don't forget to share this recipe with the expecting moms. Even if it doesn't work, they'll get to enjoy a delicious meal!