30 Hilarious Signs From One Sassy Restaurant That'll Make You Hungry For More

JUNE 4, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
LIFE

Most restaurant signs give straightforward information about their menus and current promotions, but this particular establishment does things a little differently.

El Arroyo is a Tex-Mex restaurant in Austin, Texas, known for its great food and even better sense of humor. Each day, employees change the sign to crack up passersby with short jokes, funny commentary about popular culture, hilarious philosophical questions, or even snarky remarks submitted by other people, and they are seriously amazing. But don't take my word for it. Check out 30 of their best signs below!

1. I've never related to a sign more.

2. Just kidding -- I relate to this one on a spiritual level.

3. Don't we all?

4. SAVAGE.

5. You caught me.

6. Don't tell me how to live my life, mac and cheese!

7. We've been doing it all wrong.

8. What a coincidence. I have that superpower, too!

9. Okay, now I'm dying to know.

10. But really though, do they??

11. My mind has just been blown.

12. And basically every other kind of food.

13. Currently working on two myself.

14. Trump: Covfefe.

15. "I'm going to wear a bralette made of taco shells and sprinkle ground beef over the crowd."

16. So. Damn. Accurate.

17. Or your significant other.

18. Probably where all the lost socks go.

19. I'll never think about clapping the same way again.

20. I have approximately 219038920 pairs for this exact reason.

21. I'm calling them that from now on.

22. How I'm feeling today.

23. NEVER.

24. Well, that took a dark turn.

25. Preach!

26. Asking the seriously important questions here.

27. I mean, they're not wrong.

28. Hair pieces? FAKE NEWS!

29. What everyone really cares about when they see you.

30. Who needs serving sizes anyway?

(via BoredPanda)

Now I really, really wish I lived in Texas so I could go to this place every day. Keep up with each of their awesome signs by following them on Instagram and submit your own ideas for the sign at sign@elarroyo.com. Don't forget to share the hilarity with all your friends and family to brighten their days!

