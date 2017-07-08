Ad Blocker Detected

At 91 Years Old This Lady Is Doing Tricks Most Of Us Could Only Dream Of Pulling Off

JULY 8, 2017  —  By Matthew Derrick  
LIFE
Matthew Derrick
Gymnastics is a rigorous sport that requires an equal mix of balance, strength, and flexibility.

Especially since being introduced as an Olympic sport in 1896, the coordinated twists and turns of both male and female gymnasts have delighted people all around the world. And while people flock to competitions to cheer on youthful competitors, 91-year-old Johanna Quaas is proving that gymnastics isn’t just for the young, but also for the young at heart.

Quaas was deemed the oldest gymnast in the world back in 2016. You have to see what she can do.

Quaas has continued to compete in amateur gymnastics competitions in Germany since the early 1930s and is proving that after all these years, she's still got it!

Damn. Well, I guess no one has an excuse not to go to the gym at this point. She's amazing! Be sure to share this if you agree that age is just a number.

