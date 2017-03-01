Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in Arizona, the land of beautiful winters.

Elephants live in close-knit herds that act just like families.

They all know each other well, and when a family member passes away, the feelings of mourning that spread throughout the group are noticeable. Recently, this behavior was caught on camera at Chobe National Park in Botswana. Be warned: It's just as sad as you think it is.

The elephant who died had to be put down by park rangers after he broke his leg. His herd held a sort of memorial -- they stood around him, with some draping their trunks over his body.

Get out your tissues before you watch the footage.

They say that elephants never forget, and it seems like they won't forget their friend anytime soon. If you were moved by their display of love, share this video with your loved ones.