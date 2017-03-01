Ad Blocker Detected

When An Elephant Dies, Its Herd Has The Saddest Reaction

MARCH 1, 2017  
Sarah Gzemski
Elephants live in close-knit herds that act just like families.

They all know each other well, and when a family member passes away, the feelings of mourning that spread throughout the group are noticeable. Recently, this behavior was caught on camera at Chobe National Park in Botswana. Be warned: It's just as sad as you think it is.

The elephant who died had to be put down by park rangers after he broke his leg. His herd held a sort of memorial -- they stood around him, with some draping their trunks over his body.

Get out your tissues before you watch the footage.

Read More: An Elephant Spent 11 Hours Digging, And Your Heart Will Shatter When You See Why

They say that elephants never forget, and it seems like they won't forget their friend anytime soon. If you were moved by their display of love, share this video with your loved ones.

