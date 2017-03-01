Elephants live in close-knit herds that act just like families.
They all know each other well, and when a family member passes away, the feelings of mourning that spread throughout the group are noticeable. Recently, this behavior was caught on camera at Chobe National Park in Botswana. Be warned: It's just as sad as you think it is.
The elephant who died had to be put down by park rangers after he broke his leg. His herd held a sort of memorial -- they stood around him, with some draping their trunks over his body.
Get out your tissues before you watch the footage.video-player-present
Read More: An Elephant Spent 11 Hours Digging, And Your Heart Will Shatter When You See Why