Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

He Was Famous In The Big Game Hunting World, But An Angry Elephant Just Killed Him

MAY 24, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
LIFE

Theunis Botha from Johannesberg, South Africa, was a well-known big game hunter who killed beautiful African wildlife for fun. Now he won't get the chance to do it again.

On May 19, the 51-year-old, who had been leading tourists on hunting trips for the last 30 years, was out guiding a group of hunters in Gwai, Zimbabwe, when they saw a group of herding elephants. That's when the animals charged.

On his website, Game Hounds Safaris, Botha is boasted as being the one who pioneered traditional European-style "Monteria hunts" in which hunters use hounds to herd wild animals towards them for an easier shot.

On his website, <a href="http://www.tbbiggamehounds.co.za/Unique_Safaris/Theunis_Botha_Big_Game_Safaris_and_Hounds.html" target="_blank">Game Hounds Safaris</a><a href="http://www.tbbiggamehounds.co.za/Unique_Safaris/Theunis_Botha_Big_Game_Safaris_and_Hounds.html" target="_blank"></a>, Botha is boasted as being the one who pioneered traditional European-style "Monteria hunts" in which hunters use hounds to herd wild animals towards them for an easier shot.

Facebook / Hunting

During these hunts, he's killed leopards, lions, and even elephants.

During these hunts, he's killed leopards, lions, and even elephants.

Facebook / Hunting

Read More: This Guy's Day Started Out Like Any Other And Ended With Him Punching A Shark

But in his last hunt ever, a group of elephants must have known they were in danger, because they ran straight for the hunters to defend themselves before Botha shot at them.

But in his last hunt ever, a group of elephants must have known they were in danger, because they ran straight for the hunters to defend themselves before Botha shot at them.

Facebook / Share if You Care

One elephant managed to get close enough to lift him with her trunk. Another hunter shot and killed her, but couldn't stop her body from falling and crushing Botha to death.

One elephant managed to get close enough to lift him with her trunk. Another hunter shot and killed her, but couldn't stop her body from falling and crushing Botha to death.

Facebook / Tiempo La Noticia Digital

While his family and friends are understandably devastated at losing him, others don't feel much sympathy and say that his death was karmic.

While his family and friends are understandably devastated at losing him, others don't feel much sympathy and say that his death was karmic.

Facebook / Hunting

But however you feel about his passing, it can't be denied that what he did during his lifetime could have hurt the elephant population. Though hunting them with a license isn't illegal in Zimbabwe, African elephants are listed as vulnerable on The World Wildlife Fund website.

But however you feel about his passing, it can't be denied that what he did during his lifetime could have hurt the elephant population. Though hunting them with a license isn't illegal in Zimbabwe, African elephants are listed as vulnerable on <a href="https://www.worldwildlife.org/species/african-elephant" target="_blank">The World Wildlife Fund</a> website.

Facebook / People rights and breaking news

(via BoredPanda)

What do you think about his untimely but oddly fitting death? Share if you think hunting elephants is wrong.

Trending Now

40 People Who Really Tried And Failed To Play Karma For A Fool

Trending Now

Does Your Sunscreen Really Do Its Job? Find Out What Experts Say About SPF

Get Ready To Meet The Most Adorable Little Garden Helper Ever -- So Cute!

Load another article