If You're Stuck At Work, You'll Be Jealous Of This Elephant's Cute Playtime Routine

JULY 10, 2017  —  By Matthew Derrick  
For most kids, there’s no bigger temptation than jumping and frolicking about in a giant mud puddle.

You can warn them at least a dozen times and they’ll still come inside a muddy mess. And as it turns out, the same can be said about our animal friends. As this baby elephant points out, sometimes kids just have to let loose! We adults should probably learn to do the same.

While recent mudslides in China have been devastating, lighthearted footage of an elephant playing in the muck is sure to warm your heart.

“Look out below. There’s a pachyderm coming through!”

Parents should consider themselves lucky that they don’t have to clean up an elephant-sized mess when their kids finish playing outside. Share this adorable animal video with someone who needs to relax and have a bit of fun!

