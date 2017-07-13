Ad Blocker Detected

This Elephant Survived A Poaching Attempt. Then Vets Noticed Something Weird.

JULY 13, 2017  —  By Sarah Gzemski  
LIFE
Sarah Gzemski
Elephants are some of the most beloved animals in the world, but they also face unique dangers.

Unfortunately, elephants are still highly prized by poachers for their tusks. This means governments and rescue organizations in areas where elephants live are always keeping tabs on the elephant population and attempting to stop poachers in their tracks. They don't always succeed, and sometimes animals still get hurt.

Animal Wildlife Area Research and Rehabilitation (AWARE) veterinarians were alerted to two wounded elephants in Zimbabwe when they came across something they had never seen before.

A large bull elephant they call "Pretty Boy" showed up and allowed them to start treatment. They wondered what the large mark in the center of his forehead was.

Facebook / Aware Trust Zimbabwe

After vets tranquilized Pretty Boy, they used a metal detector to look for bullets trapped in his head.

Facebook / Aware Trust Zimbabwe

Grey pus began emerging from the hole in his forehead and vets had never seen anything like it before.

Facebook / Aware Trust Zimbabwe

They performed an x-ray on his skull and found that a deformed bullet had fractured his sinuses, which was causing the pus.

Facebook / Aware Trust Zimbabwe

They removed necrotic bone fragments from inside Pretty Boy's sinuses.

Facebook / Aware Trust Zimbabwe

After the fragments were removed, they were finally able to flush out the wound and clean it completely.

Facebook / Aware Trust Zimbabwe

He still looked pretty rough when he woke up, but the vets' work saved him from a painful wound that will now hopefully be able to heal.

Facebook / Aware Trust Zimbabwe

He took a nap against a tree after treatment, probably dealing with a huge headache.

Facebook / Aware Trust Zimbabwe

When rescuers found him the next day, however, he was wide awake and eating well.

Facebook / Aware Trust Zimbabwe

I'm so glad they were able to help him! Share this if you hope that the poachers who went after Pretty Boy are caught and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

