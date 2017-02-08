After a six-year-old elephant fell into a dried-up well in South India, it seemed like she would meet her end. Unable to make it out, she lay down and waited for her inevitable death.

The night before, a herd of about 40 elephants had wandered into a village from the nearby Udedurgam forest reserve. They were all alarmed when the young female fell into the well, but they eventually moved on without her. However, thanks to some Good Samaritans, her story wasn't over yet.

Once she was discovered by villagers, volunteers and wildlife officials came together to figure out a way to get her out of the pit. While they hatched a plan, they fed her sugarcane, banana tree bark, and water.

The rescue attempt took six long, dramatic hours. Check out a little bit of it below.

Is it just me, or did she let out a noise to thank them as she was walking away?