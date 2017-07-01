This Hilarious Video Proves That Baby Animals Are Just Like Baby Humans

It always amazes me how moms in the animal world can act just like human parents.
It's also true that babies can just be babies, no matter their species. They cause a ruckus everywhere they go and they don't quite know how things work yet. It all adds up to some completely adorable and unforgettable moments.
One baby elephant decided he was going to go frolicking about with some friends, but he ended up taking quite the tumble. Don't worry, though. Mom was there to make everything okay because that's what moms (of any species) are meant to do.