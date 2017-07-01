This Hilarious Video Proves That Baby Animals Are Just Like Baby Humans

Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in Arizona, the land of beautiful winters.

It always amazes me how moms in the animal world can act just like human parents.

It's also true that babies can just be babies, no matter their species. They cause a ruckus everywhere they go and they don't quite know how things work yet. It all adds up to some completely adorable and unforgettable moments.

One baby elephant decided he was going to go frolicking about with some friends, but he ended up taking quite the tumble. Don't worry, though. Mom was there to make everything okay because that's what moms (of any species) are meant to do.

The little guy wanted to have some harmless fun chasing the birds. He was doing a pretty good job herding them around, too.







Then everything went south and he wound up with a face full of dirt. Oh no, poor guy!

Share this with the parents you know who can totally relate.