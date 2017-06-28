Ad Blocker Detected

These Elephants Went To Some Desperate Measures To Escape Angry Villagers

JUNE 28, 2017  —  By Sarah Gzemski  
Sarah Gzemski
Let me set the scene for you: You're at an outdoor food court, enjoying your meal when something strange happens.

Three enormous elephants come wandering in out of the woods. Once you get over the shock of these gigantic mammals trying to join you at the table, what do you do? For people dining in India, the answer was to yell. A lot.

And it actually worked! The elephants didn't want any trouble, but they did want to get away from the screaming as fast as possible. The only trouble was, the quickest way out was blocked by a wall. They learned pretty quickly, however, that sometimes the best way out is through.

Watch as these innovative pachyderms resort to drastic measures instead of dealing with the angry humans.

OMG! They should hire these elephants next time they need an efficient bulldozer. I guess the good news is that no one was hurt. Share this video to surprise your friends!

