Incredible Footage Shows Mother Elephant Keeping Hungry Lions Away From Her Baby

Elephants are known for sharing intense familial bonds, especially when it comes to their babies.

One mother elephant recently proved she'd do anything to protect her calf when he got stuck inside in a water trough in Zimbabwe's Hwange National Park. A group of lions had gathered nearby, likely in pursuit of the struggling calf -- but she and the rest of her herd teamed up to make sure the predators wouldn't be able to touch the little one.

After trying and failing to save her calf, the mother bravely charged in the lions' direction, hoping to scare them off.







That's when the herd stepped in to free the upside-down baby.







Thanks to their group effort, the baby got out of the sticky situation.







Watch these incredible creatures in action in the video below!

(via Daily Mail)

Put simply, elephants are too good for this earth. The way they stick together and defend each other is inspiring, and we could all definitely learn from them.