Security Camera Catches Officers Doing Something Hilarious In The Elevator

They say you should go through life dancing like no one is watching, but I think someone forgot to tell these sheriff's deputies that elevators have cameras, too.

A series of elevator malfunctions at the El Paso County Sheriff's office led to the installation of a tiny camera to help sniff out the cause of the malfunctions. Instead, the camera caught a group of sheriff's deputies that can really bust a move. While it's unknown whether these officers' impressive dance moves are to blame for the malfunctions, I think it's safe to say that the other officers in the department aren't going to let their colleagues live this down.

Who even cares if they did this just for the sake of the video? It's hysterical!

It's nice to see members of law enforcement letting loose every now and then. Keep on dancing!