Security Camera Catches Officers Doing Something Hilarious In The Elevator

They say you should go through life dancing like no one is watching, but I think someone forgot to tell these sheriff's deputies that elevators have cameras, too.
A series of elevator malfunctions at the El Paso County Sheriff's office led to the installation of a tiny camera to help sniff out the cause of the malfunctions. Instead, the camera caught a group of sheriff's deputies that can really bust a move. While it's unknown whether these officers' impressive dance moves are to blame for the malfunctions, I think it's safe to say that the other officers in the department aren't going to let their colleagues live this down.