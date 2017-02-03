A mother was recently recorded on CCTV cameras kicking her daughter to the ground, but the circumstances weren't what you're probably thinking.

While she and her three-year-old were visiting a resident of the Sunny Point complex in Batu Uban, Malaysia, doors began closing on the little girl as she approached the elevator. Her mom didn't have to think twice before kicking her out of the way.

"The lift had no sensors. There's only a button on the inside to hold doors open. The girl was very lucky. It was very close to her being trapped in the doors," said Mo Adib, a security guard who works at the apartment.

(via Daily Mail)

Read More: She Was Just Hanging Out With Her Snake When The Little Guy Decided To Do THIS

Phew -- that was definitely a close call! Be sure to SHARE with others if you're glad that this mom was able to react so quickly!