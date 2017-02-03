Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

This Mom Was Caught On Film Kicking Her Daughter, But It Was For A Lifesaving Reason

FEBRUARY 3, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
OMG

A mother was recently recorded on CCTV cameras kicking her daughter to the ground, but the circumstances weren't what you're probably thinking.

While she and her three-year-old were visiting a resident of the Sunny Point complex in Batu Uban, Malaysia, doors began closing on the little girl as she approached the elevator. Her mom didn't have to think twice before kicking her out of the way.

"The lift had no sensors. There's only a button on the inside to hold doors open. The girl was very lucky. It was very close to her being trapped in the doors," said Mo Adib, a security guard who works at the apartment.

(via Daily Mail)

Read More: She Was Just Hanging Out With Her Snake When The Little Guy Decided To Do THIS

Phew -- that was definitely a close call! Be sure to SHARE with others if you're glad that this mom was able to react so quickly!

Trending Now

Sports Fanatic Dad Hears Something Coming From His Toddler's Room And Sees This

Trending Now

These Children Witnessed Their Mom's Murder And Revealed The News To A Teacher
Submit Content

Load another article