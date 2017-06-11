Need Inspiration To Take The Stairs? These 14 Elevator Malfunctions Will Do The Trick

Though many of us take them every day, we don't often think about the fact that elevators are terrifying death traps.

We put a lot of trust in these devices to work properly at all times, otherwise we'd never take our chances on them in the first place. However, accidents do unfortunately happen -- and sometimes with horrific consequences.

Now might be a great time to get your cardio in on the stairs, because these 14 elevator malfunctions will make you think twice about ever getting inside one again.

1. I definitely wouldn't have been as calm as these people, but thankfully they all got out okay.

2. Despite this man clearly warning a woman about walking into a malfunctioning elevator, she still decided to try it with her baby for whatever reason and could have been killed.

3. A 43-year-old woman in Xian, China, was trapped inside this elevator for a month after maintenance workers shut off power when the lift got stuck between two floors. Her decomposing body was found when they came to fix the broken cable. She starved to death.