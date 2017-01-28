Some say she was a vampire, others claim she was just a cold-blooded killer. Either way, with as many as 650 victims, Countess Elizabeth Báthory has gone down as the most prolific female serial killer in history.

Between 1585 and 1609, Báthory imprisoned, tortured, and murdered hundreds of young girls, many of them peasants. Although historians have long debated the root cause of her evil crimes, no one is quite sure how Báthory transformed from an elite member of Transylvanian aristocracy to "the Blood Countess." Nevertheless, there's no doubt that she was guilty. On the day of her arrest, she was found surrounded by dead, dying, and imprisoned young women.

Báthory married Count Ferenc Nádasdy, one of Hungary's wealthiest men, at the age of 15. As a wedding gift, he presented his bride with Čachtice Castle.

Within these castle walls is where the bulk of Báthory's murders took place. However, she also committed brutal killings on at least four more of her family's properties.

It's doubtful that the Count knew anything about his wife's lust for blood. For the majority of their marriage, he was away at war, returning only long enough to impregnate his wife before leaving again. The couple had five children before his death in 1604.

Upon his death, the Count left control of his properties and wife to his good friend, György Thurzó. It was he who first noticed that something was off with Báthory.

He couldn't have known how right he was. Within 24 years, the Countess had murdered roughly 650 girls and women. She took pleasure in torturing her victims by burning their hands, biting the skin off their face and arms, and watching them freeze or starve to death.

According to rumors, she also bathed in the blood of virgins to keep herself looking young, but that's never been confirmed.

Over 300 people came forward to testify against the Blood Countess. Some were witnesses or survivors, while others had been charged with supplying her victims.

While any commoner would have been immediately executed for these crimes, Báthory was saved by her wealthy family. She was imprisoned in a tower of Csejte Castle and left there until her death in 1614.

Of all the serial killers I've read about, Báthory is definitely among the most heinous. Be sure to share this shocking bit of history with your friends.