The saying "it's a small world" may be a cliché, but it definitely holds some truth.

Many times I've been traveling out of state and have run into someone I know from back home, or when I'm just thinking about a person, I'll see them shortly after. It seems kind of crazy that these things occur by chance, but I think it happens a lot more than any of us realize. Some turn out to be amazing reunions, but this guy's story is a perfect example of when you don't want the world to be small.

Board of Wisdom user rememberme shared this story about a boy discovering an embarrassingly personal connection after learning he was about to have sex for the first time.

"A girl asks her boyfriend to come over Friday night and have dinner with her parents. Since this is such a big event, the girl announces to her boyfriend that after dinner, she would like to go out and make love for the first time."

"Well, the boy is ecstatic, but he has never had sex before, so he takes a trip to the pharmacist to get some condoms. The pharmacist helps the boy for about an hour. He tells the boy everything there is to know about condoms and sex."



"At the register, the pharmacist asks the boy how many condoms he'd like to buy, a 3-pack, 10-pack, or family pack. The boy insists on the family pack because he thinks he will be rather busy, it being his first time and all."







"That night, the boy shows up at the girl's parents' house and meets his girlfriend at the door. 'Oh, I'm so excited for you to meet my parents, come on in!'"

"The boy goes inside and is taken to the dinner table where the girl's parents are seated. The boy quickly offers to say grace and bows his head. A minute passes, and the boy is still deep in prayer, with his head down. 10 minutes pass, and still no movement from the boy."

"Finally, after 20 minutes with his head down, the girlfriend leans over and whispers to the boyfriend, 'I had no idea you were this religious.'"



