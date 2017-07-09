Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

40 Embarrassing Childhood Photos That Prove Being A Kid Is Always Mortifying

JULY 9, 2017  —  By Matthew Derrick  
ENTERTAINMENT
Matthew Derrick
See more stories..

Matthew Derrick

Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

We've all known that feeling you get when you bring a new significant other over to meet your parents and before you can put a stop to it, Mom reaches for that photo album full of regrets.

Growing up is all about discovering who you are, and that can sometimes entail donning some interesting styles or developing weird quirks that make you look back now and shake your head. And because parents love to document your journey, there’s photographic evidence.

These 40 images will haunt their subjects forever.

1. Friday night at the mall always looked something like this.

Friday night at the mall always looked something like this.

Reddit / PatrickKelly2012

2. That face says it all.

That face says it all.

Reddit / sarahkelleher

3. I don't remember my Girl Scout friends getting those badges.

I don't remember my Girl Scout friends getting those badges.

Reddit / dogshitihsgod

4. I just don't even want to know what inspired this.

I just don't even want to know what inspired this.

Reddit / TheTypicalGinger

5. I bet you can't guess his favorite color.

I bet you can't guess his favorite color.

Reddit

6. I don't remember this Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle.

I don't remember this Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle.

Reddit / lacqueredup

7. Match game on point.

Match game on point.

Reddit / Lady_Dash

8. Remember when bangs were all the rage? Yeah, she doesn't either.

Remember when bangs were all the rage? Yeah, she doesn't either.

Reddit / jadejong

9. Riff Raff...is that you?

Riff Raff...is that you?

Reddit / grahvity

10. I wonder what secrets she's hiding in her hair.

I wonder what secrets she's hiding in her hair.

Reddit / sillysally1986

11. I loved Pokemon too but come on...

I loved Pokemon too but come on...

Reddit / DisgruntledPlebian

12. They say you should dress for the job you want.

They say you should dress for the job you want.

Reddit / jiffypopper44

13. He was a into vampires long before "Twilight" became a thing.

He was a into vampires long before "Twilight" became a thing.

Reddit / HipsterChips

14. Ugh. Headgear's the worst.

Ugh. Headgear's the worst.

Reddit / Treklow

15. This should be turned into a statue.

This should be turned into a statue.

Reddit / Desterado

16. We all knew that kid who spent a little too much time in Hot Topic.

We all knew that kid who spent a little too much time in Hot Topic.

Reddit / paneradfisk

17. Business in the front, peacock in the back.

Business in the front, peacock in the back.

Reddit / puffworm

18. In his yearbook photo, this stud wanted to let all the ladies know he was single and on the prowl.

In his yearbook photo, this stud wanted to let all the ladies know he was single and on the prowl.

Reddit / MaxwellSinclair

19. This caped crusader isn't even old enough to be out after dark.

This caped crusader isn't even old enough to be out after dark.

Reddit / gingerbenji

20. Helmet head is never a good look. Go to the next page for even more embarrassment.

Helmet head is never a good look. Go to the next page for even more embarrassment.

Reddit / Kkmkay

1 of 2

Trending Now

Some Moms Do This For Health Reasons After Birth, But Here's How It Can Be Risky

Trending Now

A Little Girl Might've Lost Her Mom If These Two Hadn't Showed Up To Rescue Her

These Poor Dogs Were Left To Starve When Their Owner Didn't Come Back For Weeks

She Couldn't Find A Babysitter During Class, So The Professor Made A Sweet Offer

These Tiny Twins Were Seriously Ill, But Their Connection Helped Them Get Better

These 20 Images Will Make You Lose What Little Faith You Had Left In Humanity

This Photo Is Totally Innocent, But It's Making Some People Flip Out

What These Two Sound Like Singing Together Is The Opposite Of What You'd Expect

The Audience Cried When This Singer Told Them What Her Family Was Dealing With

This Is Not What You Want To Hear From Your Son When You Tell Him A Baby's Coming

Your Risk For Certain Diseases Could Have A Lot To Do With When You Were Born

This Boat Captain Did Something Amazing To Rescue A Bear From Drowning

People Yelled At These Elephants So They Took The Fastest Route...Through A Wall

She Was Well On Her Way To Death When These Kind People Turned Her Life Around

Mud-Loving Baby Elephant Proves That Sometimes Kids Just Need To Be Kids

These Two Have Been By Each Other's Sides For 10 Years And Couldn't Be Happier

Load another article