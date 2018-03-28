'Dancing With The Stars' Pros Emma Slater And Sasha Farber Are Officially Married

You might want to pull out your dancing shoes, "Dancing With the Stars" fans -- everyone's favorite couple from the show has officially tied the knot!

In a private ceremony over the weekend, Emma Slater and Sasha Farber got married. The dancing couple exchanged their vows at Bella Blanca in Los Angeles, where they invited US Weekly to be a part of their special day. Celebrity guests included DWTS recurring judge, Julianne Hough, her husband, Brooks Laich, Nick and Vanessa Lachey, and Cheryl Burke.

To say Slater and Farber are happy about their new marriage is an understatement -- just ask the adorable pair.

"We are beyond excited to wake up this morning as Mr & Mrs Farber! I’m so overwhelmed right now, I know I’ll share more photos but for now I just wanted to thank everyone from the bottom of our hearts for all your kind and beautiful messages of love," Slater wrote on Instagram. "Yesterday was hands down the best day of my life, I’m married to the man of my dreams."

"Hands down the best night of my life! Surrounded by our close friends and family meant everything to my wife and I," Farber wrote.

“As Emma walked down the aisle, instantly locking eyes with Sasha, it was as if time stood still," wedding planner Michael Russo told US Weekly. "Their moving vows had moments of both humor and heartfelt emotion, which made the ceremony a truly special and magical thing to behold.I couldn’t be more proud to have been a witness to this celebration of pure, unconditional love.”

The way these two look at each other makes me melt. We wish nothing but the best for this happy couple as they begin their new life together.