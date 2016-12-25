There are some songs that never fail to bring a tear to my eye. I can't even begin to count how many times I've heard "The Christmas Shoes," but every time it comes on the radio, I start blubbering like a baby.

This precious ten-month-old proves that you don't even need to comprehend the lyrics to be moved by a piece of music. When her mom begins to sing a song, the little baby just can't hold back her tears. The result is one of the cutest videos to ever hit YouTube, as evidenced by its 39 million views to date.

Watch as this baby experiences just how emotional music can be.

video-player-present

Read More: This Little Girl Hasn't Seen Her Mom Clearly Until This Very Heartwarming Moment

What a beautiful little soul! Don't forget to share this heartwarming mother-daughter moment with your friends and family.