She Gave Birth In Her Car At Just 29 Weeks And Witnessed Something Amazing

AUGUST 31, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
LIFE

When Raelin Scurry started feeling signs of labor at 29 weeks pregnant, she assumed she was just having Braxton Hicks contractions.

But 45 minutes later, they were only getting more and more intense. That's when the Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, resident and her fiancé, Ean, decided it was time to drive to a hospital -- but they quickly realized that the baby was coming too fast.

As Raelin's contractions got closer together, she knew she had to start pushing. "I called 911 because I was so scared," she wrote. "They couldn't understand me between the screams with contractions."

She handed the phone over to Ean, pulled her pants off, and reached down, at which point she felt her son's head. After one push, the infant was born.

Incredibly enough, he was still inside the entire amniotic sac in an en caul birth. "At first the baby was still and all I could do was pray he would be okay," Scurry said. "And then I rubbed his face with my thumb and he pulled his little hands and feet up to his face as if he understood my prayers and wanted to reassure us he was okay. "

The dispatcher had told them to pull over, but they knew they'd reach the hospital faster if they kept driving. When they got there seven minutes later, doctors opened the sac outside. Though he was born at just over three pounds, Scurry says he's" doing wonderful, all things considered."

En caul births are very rare, happening in fewer than 1 in 80,000 births. Now Scurry is calling her son her miracle baby, and it couldn't be more fitting.

