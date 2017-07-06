They Asked The Internet To Photoshop An Engagement Photo And Got This In Return

The moment a couple gets engaged is one of the most special and memorable times of their lives.

Now that we all have cameras in our pockets, there's usually someone around to memorialize the event to keep for years to come. If you get engaged in a public place, however, you always run the risk of some unwanted people or things in the background. Thank goodness for Photoshop, right?

One couple who got engaged absolutely loved the photo that was snapped of them, but the problem was a man in the background who drew a little too much attention. They sought help editing him out from the internet, but what they got was a little more than they bargained for.

Here's the original. See that shirtless guy in the background? They wanted to edit him out to focus more on their smiling faces. So the Photoshop whizzes online went to work!







Perhaps a childhood friend like Barney will be more welcome than a shirtless man?







Add a little spice to it by incorporating a hilarious meme.







I think you just multiplied the problem!







Who wouldn't want an Olympic medalist to be part of their special day?







Left and right shark are here to save the day and make everyone smile.







Some took a totally different approach and changed the whole background to be totally badass.







Is that Press Secretary Sean Spicer hiding in the bushes?







Don't worry. The couple eventually got one that did exactly what they asked. Yay!







(via BoredPanda)

If you want to see even more of these hilarious Photoshop creations, click here. Be sure to share this to give your friends a good laugh!