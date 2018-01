Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in the land of beautiful winters.

Getting dental surgery is no joke. Just ask the people who have been filmed afterward.

It started with David after Dentist, but now, filming people in their most vulnerable state while hopped up on powerful drugs seems to be the norm. I'll admit, I shouldn't laugh, but the things people say after getting their wisdom teeth out are too funny.

Take this woman, for example. Filmed by her boyfriend, she seems to have invented an entire part of their lives that doesn't quite exist yet.

She keeps looking at her hand, convinced she's lost her engagement ring. The only problem? They're not engaged!