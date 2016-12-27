Ad Blocker Detected

Woman Has Heartwarming Reaction To Amazing Gift Inside A Little Envelope

DECEMBER 27, 2016  —  By Hannah Austin
LIFE

Did you get everything you wanted for Christmas? Whatever Santa left you under the tree, it probably doesn't beat what this mom's family gave her.

When it comes to presents, bigger isn't always better. Sometimes, the best gifts of all come in surprisingly small packages. This 60-year-old mom probably thought she was getting yet another lame gift card, but inside this envelope was the ticket to making her decades-old dream come true.

The entire family had to pitch in to make this mom's dream of visiting the U.K. a reality. After seeing her heartwarming reaction, there's no doubt that every penny was worth it!

Au revoir, mom! We hope your trip is everything you've dreamed of and more. Be sure to SHARE this heartwarming moment with your friends and family.

