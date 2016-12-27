Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

Cats have a long-standing history of being stealthy and agile creatures.

Some might even consider them to be the James Bonds of the animal kingdom. But believe it or not, cats do have bad days every once in a while. And to be honest, nothing makes my doggy-loving heart flutter quite like seeing a cat attempt an amazingly stealthy stunt, only to fail miserably. Sometimes a cat just forgets how to cat or accidentally turns off their catlike reflexes.

Here are 22 of the best, most purr-fect cat fails ever.



1. That'll teach you to try to snoop on the neighbors.

video-player-present

2. Supercat: Faster than a speeding bullet, more powerful than a locomotive, almost able to leap tall buildings in a single bound.

video-player-present

3. Did this cat decide to suddenly play dead while climbing the bed?

video-player-present

4. This secret agent needs a bit more training.

video-player-present

5. Hey, you missed a step.

video-player-present

6. This cat is the reason many houses have doggy doors.

video-player-present

7. Don't expect me to call the fire department for you.

video-player-present

8. If at first you don't succeed, fail, fail again.

video-player-present

9. Some cats will do just about anything for food.

video-player-present

10. Further proof that if you snooze, you lose.

video-player-present

11. Next time, get more of a running start.

video-player-present

12. This is why you can't have nice things.

video-player-present

13. From the moment I pressed play, I knew this wasn't going to end well.

video-player-present

14. Gate: 1. Cat: 0.

video-player-present

15. Luckily for this kitten, she has plenty of time to work on her grace.

video-player-present

16. Now you know not to try to borrow something without asking.

video-player-present

17. Obviously no one told this cat to never tap on the glass.

video-player-present

18. That's what you get for sticking your nose where it doesn't belong.

video-player-present

19. This Santa cat must've had way too many cookies to eat, because she can't even stand on her own four feet.

video-player-present

20. Did you hear about the incident with a cat and tub full of water? It was CATastrophic.

video-player-present

21. This cat got out of there in a hurry.

video-player-present

22. At first, this cat seems to be a lot more skilled than the other cats on this list...but then...

video-player-present

Share these epic cat fails with your friends to remind them that even when things get tough, you have to stay paw-sitive.