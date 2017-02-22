Ad Blocker Detected

20 Horrible DIYers Who Really Should Call Professionals

FEBRUARY 22, 2017  —  By Matthew Derrick  
LIFE
We all know that one person who, instead of seeking out help from others when something breaks, decides to try to fix whatever it is on their own.

But just because DIY shows are all the rage right now, doesn’t mean that everyone is cut out for taking on their own projects. Don't get me wrong, we here at ViralNova love to encourage DIYers (and prospective DIYers), but unfortunately, not every undertaking turns out well.

The 20 do-it-yourselfers below given these projects their all. Next time, though, they should probably get in contact with some trained professionals.

1. So this is what people used to do before automatic locks!

So this is what people used to do before automatic locks!

There, I Fixed It / Papagayita

2. An interesting DIY solution and an abstract art piece in one.

An interesting DIY solution and an abstract art piece in one.

There, I Fixed It

3. His car was a bit chilly, so he gave it a jacket.

His car was a bit chilly, so he gave it a jacket.

There, I Fixed It / ezodeiko

4. Good luck reaching the on/off switch.

Good luck reaching the on/off switch.

There, I Fixed It / kdottdot

5. Why buy a meat grinder when you have a perfectly good power drill?

Why buy a meat grinder when you have a perfectly good power drill?

There, I Fixed It

6. Caulk fixes everything!

Caulk fixes everything!

There, I Fixed It

7. I have so many questions.

I have so many questions.

There, I Fixed It / Gillian

8. When life gives you lemons, you charge your iPod.

When life gives you lemons, you charge your iPod.

There, I Fixed It / el.carl2

9. This is how forest fires are started.

This is how forest fires are started.

There, I Fixed It / yoshi8

10. A set of new tires is pretty expensive, so you might as well put your kids' skateboards to good use.

A set of new tires is pretty expensive, so you might as well put your kids' skateboards to good use.

There, I Fixed It

11. Even with a bright orange safety cone, your husband will still probably miss the toilet.

Even with a bright orange safety cone, your husband will still probably miss the toilet.

There, I Fixed It / tletournel

12. These typically aren't what you imagine when you think of custom car seats.

These typically aren't what you imagine when you think of custom car seats.

There, I Fixed It

13. We've all had this idea at least once in our life, right?

We've all had this idea at least once in our life, right?

There, I Fixed It / banner2010

14. Burn some calories without burning the pork.

Burn some calories without burning the pork.

There, I Fixed It

15. This Hackbook Pro has the best of both worlds.

This Hackbook Pro has the best of both worlds.

There, I Fixed It

16. Thank goodness they left an explanatory note.

Thank goodness they left an explanatory note.

There, I Fixed It / Paul S.

17. That should fix things for maybe a week!

That should fix things for maybe a week!

There, I Fixed It / Craig

18. Now this is a DIYer who loves their satellite TV.

Now this is a DIYer who loves their satellite TV.

There, I Fixed It

19. Sorry to say it, but your new glasses suck!

Sorry to say it, but your new glasses suck!

There, I Fixed It / Abzy_Fabzy

20. We have to hand it to him, this hack is kind of genius.

We have to hand it to him, this hack is kind of genius.

There, I Fixed It / Hammer McSmashy

If these DIY fails had you in stitches, share them with your DIY-loving friends!

