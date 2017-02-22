Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

We all know that one person who, instead of seeking out help from others when something breaks, decides to try to fix whatever it is on their own.

But just because DIY shows are all the rage right now, doesn’t mean that everyone is cut out for taking on their own projects. Don't get me wrong, we here at ViralNova love to encourage DIYers (and prospective DIYers), but unfortunately, not every undertaking turns out well.

The 20 do-it-yourselfers below given these projects their all. Next time, though, they should probably get in contact with some trained professionals.

1. So this is what people used to do before automatic locks!







2. An interesting DIY solution and an abstract art piece in one.







3. His car was a bit chilly, so he gave it a jacket.







4. Good luck reaching the on/off switch.







5. Why buy a meat grinder when you have a perfectly good power drill?







6. Caulk fixes everything!







7. I have so many questions.







8. When life gives you lemons, you charge your iPod.







9. This is how forest fires are started.







10. A set of new tires is pretty expensive, so you might as well put your kids' skateboards to good use.







11. Even with a bright orange safety cone, your husband will still probably miss the toilet.







12. These typically aren't what you imagine when you think of custom car seats.







13. We've all had this idea at least once in our life, right?







14. Burn some calories without burning the pork.







15. This Hackbook Pro has the best of both worlds.







16. Thank goodness they left an explanatory note.







17. That should fix things for maybe a week!







18. Now this is a DIYer who loves their satellite TV.







19. Sorry to say it, but your new glasses suck!







20. We have to hand it to him, this hack is kind of genius.







