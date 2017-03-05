Some people are so attached to their dogs that they simply can’t function without their four-legged friends by their side.
As a result, many pups are forced to experience things that throw them completely off guard -- and nothing seems to do that more than escalators.
The concept of a staircase in motion is pretty confusing for dogs, causing them to react in very interesting ways. Here are 15 curious creatures that could use a lesson or two on how to escalator.
1. "This is strange. Why are we standing still and moving at the same time?"video-player-present
2. This dog remains relatively calm throughout the entire ordeal.video-player-present
3. "These are the things my hoomans make me do!"video-player-present
4. The saying may be "monkey see, monkey do," but this pup isn't falling for that nonsense!video-player-present
5. "Isn't it bad enough you made me go out in this ugly jacket?"video-player-present
6. "Dad, are you sure we can't take the stairs instead?"video-player-present
7. "Can't this thing go any faster?"video-player-present
8. Stop dragging your feet and get on with it already!video-player-present
9. "This has all the fun of riding a roller coaster without having to wait in a long line!"video-player-present
10. "Is this a treadmill or an escalator?"video-player-present
11. "Let's just get this over with."video-player-present
12. "Hurry up, guys, this is fun!"video-player-present
13. "Make it stop! Oh, wait -- this isn't so bad!"video-player-present
14. "You didn't expect me to walk this on my own four paws, did you?"video-player-present
