Some people are so attached to their dogs that they simply can’t function without their four-legged friends by their side.

As a result, many pups are forced to experience things that throw them completely off guard -- and nothing seems to do that more than escalators.

The concept of a staircase in motion is pretty confusing for dogs, causing them to react in very interesting ways. Here are 15 curious creatures that could use a lesson or two on how to escalator.

1. "This is strange. Why are we standing still and moving at the same time?"

video-player-present

2. This dog remains relatively calm throughout the entire ordeal.

video-player-present

3. "These are the things my hoomans make me do!"

video-player-present

4. The saying may be "monkey see, monkey do," but this pup isn't falling for that nonsense!

video-player-present

5. "Isn't it bad enough you made me go out in this ugly jacket?"

video-player-present

6. "Dad, are you sure we can't take the stairs instead?"

video-player-present

7. "Can't this thing go any faster?"

video-player-present

8. Stop dragging your feet and get on with it already!

video-player-present

9. "This has all the fun of riding a roller coaster without having to wait in a long line!"

video-player-present

10. "Is this a treadmill or an escalator?"

video-player-present

11. "Let's just get this over with."

video-player-present

12. "Hurry up, guys, this is fun!"

video-player-present

13. "Make it stop! Oh, wait -- this isn't so bad!"

video-player-present

14. "You didn't expect me to walk this on my own four paws, did you?"

video-player-present

15. Some dogs have it ruff!

video-player-present

Perhaps these pups will have escalators figured out one day. If their silly reactions made you smile, share this with your friends!