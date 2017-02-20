Ad Blocker Detected

Escape Artist Husky Gets Out Of His Cage, Then Goes To Release His Friends, Too!

FEBRUARY 20, 2017  —  By Sarah Gzemski  
Some dogs find kennels to be relaxing, den-like places, but others are always on the lookout for an escape route.

Huskies are known for being incredibly energetic and smart, so it makes sense that they might be more inclined to use their time plotting a jailbreak. One husky was recently caught on video masterfully opening his cage, but what's even more amazing is that he doesn't stop there once he's free.

Check out what this magician does next!

Even the smartest dog can't outsmart a password-protected door, so I guess these puppers are going to have to revel in the tiny bit of freedom they've found. Share this hilarious video with all the dog lovers you know!

