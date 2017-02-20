Escape Artist Husky Gets Out Of His Cage, Then Goes To Release His Friends, Too!

Some dogs find kennels to be relaxing, den-like places, but others are always on the lookout for an escape route.
Huskies are known for being incredibly energetic and smart, so it makes sense that they might be more inclined to use their time plotting a jailbreak. One husky was recently caught on video masterfully opening his cage, but what's even more amazing is that he doesn't stop there once he's free.
Check out what this magician does next!video-player-present
Read More: Watch What This Silly Horse Did After He Approached A Teeny-Tiny Obstacle