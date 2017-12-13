Woman Who Dealt With Abuse To Protect Her Beloved Dog Shares Her Heartbreaking Story

People often ask abuse victims why they don't just leave their abusers.
Unfortunately, it's not that simple. The cycle of abuse creates a situation in which the person being abused feels that they cannot leave, and the truth is that leaving can be even more dangerous. The point in an abusive relationship with the most potential for violence is when the victim decides to leave. Things get even more complicated when there are children or pets involved.
Being able to leave is one thing, but being able to get to a place where your pets will also be safe can be tough, as one woman recently explained after coming out on the other side of an abuse situation.
Gemma describes her relationship as starting off fine, with the violence starting a few months in and continuing to escalate. She feared for her life and said she no longer wanted to live.