Essential Oils Aren't Just For Diffusers -- Check Out These 14 Helpful Home Hacks

FEBRUARY 7, 2017
LIFE

As someone who sleeps approximately never, I've tried my fair share of home remedies for insomnia.

And one that kept coming up on my search was the use of calming essential oils in a diffuser. Off to Amazon I went, stocking up on essential oils and enough diffusers to turn my apartment into a sleep-friendly oasis.

Although that plan didn't really work, I've found a ton of different ways to make use of the essential oils I have hanging around. From freshening up laundry to cleaning the kitchen sink, here are 14 awesome ways to use essential oils around the house that'll help you ditch all the chemicals.

1. Put between five and 10 drops of lavender or lemon oil on a damp rag and throw it in the dryer with clothes and linens for a fresh scent.

Flickr / Jonas Tana

2. Get the smell of cigarette smoke out of fabric by mixing four drops of rosemary oil, four drops of tea tree oil, four drops of eucalyptus oil, and three drops of lemon oil with one ounce of water in a spray bottle. Shake well and spray onto the affected area.

Flickr / Julie

3. Create a sink scrub with half a cup of baking soda, a quarter cup of hydrogen peroxide, five drops of bergamot oil, and five drops of lime oil. Mix, rub all over the inside of the sink, and rinse clean.

Flickr / Ian Haycox

4. Clean dirty grout with by mixing a few drops of lemongrass, pine, and tea tree oil with three tablespoons of liquid dish soap and a teaspoon of white vinegar. Apply mixture to a sponge and scrub away!

Flickr / Abby flat-coat

5. Ward off bugs without worrying about a candle by sprinkling a few drops of citronella oil on dry potpourri and leaving it out in a bowl.

Flickr / Brandy

6. Ditch the chemicals in Windex and make your own multi-purpose cleaner with 20 drops of eucalyptus oil, 20 drops of pine oil, and 20 drops of lemongrass oil mixed with an ounce of white vinegar. Pop it in a spray bottle and use it to clean everything from windows to kitchen counters.

Flickr / Alexander Steinhof

7. Refresh the inside of the fridge by adding between five and 10 drops of lemon, grapefruit, bergamot, or lemongrass oil to a small bowl of water. Soak a rag with the mixture and wipe down the inside.

Flickr / Neil Turner

8. Put a few drops of your favorite scent on the inside of toilet paper and paper towel rolls. Every time the roll is turned, it'll release the scent.

Flickr / Matt DeTurck

9. Clean up germy messes with this DIY disinfectant. Mix one cup of vodka, one cup of water, and 20 drops each of eucalyptus, lavender, rosemary, and wild orange oil in a spray bottle to wipe away grime that could make you or the kids sick.

Flickr / Edward Simpson

10. Deodorize your garbage can by dropping three to five drops of a fresh-scented oil like lemon onto a cotton ball and placing it at the bottom of the trash.

Flickr / Drew Stephens

11. Remove grease stains from clothes with a few drops of lemon oil. Rub the oil into the stain and toss it in the washer.

Flickr / Dean Shareski

12. Fill your home with a fresh scent while you clean by placing a few drops of your favorite oil on a small tissue or napkin and sucking it up with the vacuum. As you take care of the 36 pounds of dog hair in the carpet, the heat from the vacuum will diffuse the scent from inside.

Flickr / Kate Ter Haar

13. Make your own mothballs by putting a few drops of cedarwood oil on cotton balls and putting them in storage bins, drawers, and closets.

Flickr / Lech Linkel

14. Kids go a little nuts with crayons on the walls? Wipe away marks by putting some lemon oil on a rag.

Wouldn't it be nice to swap out all those chemicals in your cleaning routine with natural oils? You can also check out Eden's Garden for more tricks. Be sure to share them with your friends! Lord knows we could all use a little help around the house.

Giphy

