Europe Pledges To Make All Plastic Packaging Reusable Or Recyclable By 2030

In July 2017, China announced its decision to ban imports of foreign products to be recycled, which came into effect on January 1. Nations were left wondering what they'll do with all the plastic waste they normally export.
Following this huge and worrying change, the European Union (EU) set out to revolutionize how the continent produces and deals with plastic, aiming to cleanse the environment and halt the buildup of plastic waste. That's why on January 16, the European Commission announced plans to make all plastic packaging in Europe reusable or recyclable by 2030.
According to the commission, Europeans generate 27.5 million tons of plastic waste every year. Only about 30 percent of it is collected for recycling.
The commission's strategy includes providing a 100 million euro fund for research into developing more recyclable plastics materials, more efficient recycling processes, and better designs of plastic products.