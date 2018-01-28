Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

Europe Pledges To Make All Plastic Packaging Reusable Or Recyclable By 2030

JANUARY 28, 2018  —  By Corinne Sanders
LIFE

In July 2017, China announced its decision to ban imports of foreign products to be recycled, which came into effect on January 1. Nations were left wondering what they'll do with all the plastic waste they normally export.

Following this huge and worrying change, the European Union (EU) set out to revolutionize how the continent produces and deals with plastic, aiming to cleanse the environment and halt the buildup of plastic waste. That's why on January 16, the European Commission announced plans to make all plastic packaging in Europe reusable or recyclable by 2030.

According to the commission, Europeans generate 27.5 million tons of plastic waste every year. Only about 30 percent of it is collected for recycling.

According to the commission, Europeans generate <a href="http://europa.eu/rapid/press-release_IP-18-5_en.htm" target="_blank">27.5 million tons</a> of plastic waste every year. Only about 30 percent of it is collected for recycling.

Pixabay

The commission's strategy includes providing a 100 million euro fund for research into developing more recyclable plastics materials, more efficient recycling processes, and better designs of plastic products.

The commission's strategy includes providing a 100 million euro fund for research into developing more recyclable plastics materials, more efficient recycling processes, and better designs of plastic products.

Wikimedia Commons

The commission is also committed to stop ocean littering. "New rules on port reception facilities will tackle sea-based marine litter, with measures to ensure that waste generated on ships or gathered at sea is not left behind but returned to land and adequately managed there," they stated.

The commission is also committed to stop ocean littering. "New rules on port reception facilities will tackle sea-based marine litter, with measures to ensure that waste generated on ships or gathered at sea is not left behind but returned to land and adequately managed there," they <a href="http://europa.eu/rapid/press-release_IP-18-5_en.htm" target="_blank">stated</a>.

YouTube / RedPegasus

Trending Now

Performance Students Absolutely Nail Assignment By Singing Song From 'SpongeBob'

Trending Now

He Doesn't Use Photoshop, But This Makeup Artist Still Makes His Clients Look Way Younger

Load another article