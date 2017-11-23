Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

8 Awesome Cleaning Hacks Using Stuff You Already Have At Home

NOVEMBER 23, 2017  —  By Matthew Derrick  
LIFE
Matthew Derrick
See more stories..

Matthew Derrick

Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

There are few things I look forward to less than doing my big clean every Sunday.

It takes so much time, even with all that spot cleaning and vacuuming I do during the week, and I find myself replenishing cleaning supplies at Target way more often than I'd like. And with numerous cleaning products on the market, each geared toward a specific area of your house, it doesn’t take long before you’ve spent a large chunk of your weekly paycheck in the cleaning aisle. But what if I told you that the key to cleaning your house may already be in your pantry or under the bathroom sink?

Here are eight epic cleaning tricks that use items you probably have lying around your house.

1. Clean windows with club soda.

Clean windows with club soda.

Youtube / HouseholdHacker

2. Clean up dirty window sills with floor finish.

Clean up dirty window sills with floor finish.

Youtube / HouseholdHacker

3. Remove dust from blinds using fabric softener.

Remove dust from blinds using fabric softener.

Youtube / HouseholdHacker

4. Scrub those hard to reach bathroom ceilings with equal parts water and white vinegar.

Scrub those hard to reach bathroom ceilings with equal parts water and white vinegar.

Youtube / HouseholdHacker

5. Clean your toilet bowl with antacid tablets.

Clean your toilet bowl with antacid tablets.

Youtube / HouseholdHacker

6. Another toilet cleaning alternative involves pouring mouthwash into the bowl.

Another toilet cleaning alternative involves pouring mouthwash into the bowl.

Youtube / HouseholdHacker

7. Remove stale odors from your bed with baking soda.

Remove stale odors from your bed with baking soda.

Youtube / HouseholdHacker

8. Unclog your bathtub drain with a combo of table salt and boiled white vinegar.

Unclog your bathtub drain with a combo of table salt and boiled white vinegar.

Youtube / HouseholdHacker

Want to know more about how these everyday items can help keep your home looking brand new? Keep watching to find out how:

video-player-present

I had no idea items like mouthwash and club soda could be used for so much. I don’t know about you, but these cleaning hacks have me inspired to start my spring cleaning months ahead of schedule!

Giphy

Trending Now

She Was At This Stop Light When She Saw A Baby Flying Out Of A Moving Vehicle

Trending Now

These 17 Furry Frequent Flyers Are Sure To Make Any Flight Better

He Decided To Whitewater Raft In A Homemade Contraption That Looks Anything But Safe

15 Times Grandparents And Technology Mixed In The Most Laugh Out Loud Ways

This Professor Had The Perfect Response To A Young Mom Who Skipped Class

Every School Should Adopt This Awesome Food Sharing Program

Load another article