If somebody had told me before today that my baby blue eyes are actually brown, I would have told them to go see an eye doctor -- but as it turns out, they would have been right.
We're aware that optical illusions can play tricks on our brains, but did you know that our eye colors aren't exactly as they appear, either? According to Dr. Gary Heiting, a licensed optometrist and senior editor of the eye care website All About Vision, everyone has brown eyes even if they look like they're a different color. It all just depends on how much of the pigment melanin -- which is also found in hair and skin -- is in your eyes.