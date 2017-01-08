Ad Blocker Detected

If You Have Green Or Blue Eyes, We've Got Some Bad News -- They're Actually Brown

JANUARY 8, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
SCIENCE

If somebody had told me before today that my baby blue eyes are actually brown, I would have told them to go see an eye doctor -- but as it turns out, they would have been right.

We're aware that optical illusions can play tricks on our brains, but did you know that our eye colors aren't exactly as they appear, either? According to Dr. Gary Heiting, a licensed optometrist and senior editor of the eye care website All About Vision, everyone has brown eyes even if they look like they're a different color. It all just depends on how much of the pigment melanin -- which is also found in hair and skin -- is in your eyes.

"Everyone has melanin in the iris of their eye, and the amount that they have determines their eye color," Heiting told CNN. "There's really only (this) one type of pigment."

Melanin is a dark brown color, but it can absorb and reflect varying amounts of light. More melanin means more absorption and less reflection, which makes eyes appear brown.

Less melanin means less absorption and more reflection of light on the blue end of the color spectrum, resulting in blue eyes.

