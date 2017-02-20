There's Evidence Of Scientific Progress All Over Our Bodies, And We Never Notice

There are some things that happen to our bodies that we just accept because they've always been there.

For instance: goosebumps. I know that I get them when I get cold, but I've never really taken the time to think about what they mean or why it might be beneficial for humans to get them at all. Fortunately, there are scientists out there asking those questions, and the answers are incredible.

The human body adapts slowly, but it does adapt to our environment. Some of the muscles and reactions we may have needed in the past have slowly faded out over the years, and the process appears to be continuing to this day.

Want some examples? The video below explains a few of the ways we've evolved (and are still evolving).

video-player-present

This is so fascinating. I wonder how else our bodies will change in the future! Share this with anyone you know who will love to learn about these scientific facts.