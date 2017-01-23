Ad Blocker Detected

It Looks Like Foreign Currency, But It's Actually Just A Really Old Dollar Bill

JANUARY 23, 2017  —  By Matthew Derrick  
CULTURE
Matthew Derrick
As debit cards and forms of online payment become the new norm, paper currency almost seems like a thing of the past sometimes.

Still, there are plenty of people who prefer cold, hard cash. And while the U.S. one dollar bill may be the smallest bill in print, it has undergone big changes over the years. The dollar bill as we know it today may not have changed a ton since 1963, but up until that point, it's had its fair share of reincarnations.

First printed in 1862, this is the first $1 bill considered to be a Legal Tender Note.

Wikimedia Commons

A special silver certificate was issued in 1886 and features the first woman on U.S. currency, Martha Washington.

Wikimedia Commons

This version of our currency was the first of many bills produced as part of the "Educational Series."

Wikimedia Commons

Perhaps the closest version to our current incarnation, there are a few noticeable difference between our bill and this one from the 1920s.

Wikimedia Commons

Check out the entire evolution of the $1 bill below:

Share this story if you have any classic currency lying around your house. Who knows? Maybe $1 can buy you a fortune!

