As debit cards and forms of online payment become the new norm, paper currency almost seems like a thing of the past sometimes.

Still, there are plenty of people who prefer cold, hard cash. And while the U.S. one dollar bill may be the smallest bill in print, it has undergone big changes over the years. The dollar bill as we know it today may not have changed a ton since 1963, but up until that point, it's had its fair share of reincarnations.

First printed in 1862, this is the first $1 bill considered to be a Legal Tender Note.

A special silver certificate was issued in 1886 and features the first woman on U.S. currency, Martha Washington.

This version of our currency was the first of many bills produced as part of the "Educational Series."

Perhaps the closest version to our current incarnation, there are a few noticeable difference between our bill and this one from the 1920s.

Check out the entire evolution of the $1 bill below:

