When This Pup Saw His Human Working Out, He Hilariously Started Leading The Class

SEPTEMBER 16, 2017  —  By Matthew Derrick  
LIFE
Matthew Derrick
Exercise classes aren’t just for humans anymore!

Campers in Stanford, California, were in for quite the treat when they showed up to their workout class. Joining them for their session was none other than a dog by the name of Riptide. But as his human buddies felt the burn to a playlist of Beyoncé jams, the energetic pup took the initiative to lead the class himself.

As the class continues, the instructor cheers on the workout pup and applauds hims for his perfect form and immense core strength.

(via Daily Mail)

It’s actually pretty embarrassing that a dog has more ambition in an exercise class than I do. But hey, at least Riptide’s one step closer to the bod of his dreams.

