This Dad Was Having Rough Time Until One Woman's Act Of Kindness Changed All That

After bad weather separated this dad from his significant other, he and his eight-month-old son, Ki, were having a terrible flight. Then, a helpful woman stepped in.

Traveling with a baby is always a challenge, but when Evan and his partner, Kari, were unable to be together, he knew he would have his hands especially full. His baby had only flown once before, and they had not one, but two planes to catch. Dad and baby were exhausted, frustrated, and missing Mom. It seemed like a nightmare that would never end.

That is, until Evan's seatmate, a 25-year-old daycare worker from Dallas, Texas, made a kind gesture. Below is the story in Evan's words.

"I was having an awful travel experience on Sunday after my SO and I got separated in Chicago due to weather. This was only little man's 2nd flight ever (8mo old) and he was doing so well until he wanted to go see my neighbor in the window seat."

"After brief introductions and him fighting me trying to crawl over to her, she opens her arms and says 'oh just give him to me!' He (and I, exhausted) willingly oblige to the stranger's request. Not 60 seconds later he puts his head down on her chest and falls asleep! 'Power of the boobies' she jokes."

"She then proceeds to tell me that if I wanted to take a quick nap that she would be more than happy to hold him while he slept. After multiple cancellations and layovers I selfishly agreed to give her watch over my precious child so that I could catch a quick cat nap."

"The kindness of this stranger was truly refreshing on what was quickly becoming one of the worst days in a long time. There is still hope!"

Can I book this woman for my next flight? She's incredible!