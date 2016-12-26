Ad Blocker Detected

I Had No Idea These Items Could Expire -- Here's What You Should Stop Using Now

DECEMBER 26, 2016  —  By Sarah Gzemski  
LIFE
We all know to pay attention to expiration dates on food, but did you know that household items like pillows can expire, too?

It makes sense to replace items like sponges and toothbrushes every so often, but do you really know when you're supposed to switch them out? In addition to the obvious, there are tons of other household items that I had no idea I had to replace regularly. Check out this handy guide to keeping your belongings clean and safe.

Pillows can lose their shape and cause neck injuries after 2-3 years of use.

Pillows can lose their shape and cause neck injuries after 2-3 years of use.

Flickr / Kristopha Hohn

2. Wash your slippers regularly and replace them every 6 months to avoid fungal infections.

We all know how gross our sponges can get. You shouldn't use one for longer than two weeks.

We all know how gross our sponges can get. You shouldn't use one for longer than two weeks.

Flickr / the Original Muddog

4. We use shower poufs to clean our bodies, so it makes sense that they would hold dirt and grime. Change these out every 6 months or so.

5. Even with consistent washing, towels only have a life of about 1-3 years because they are constantly exposed to bacteria.

6. Our mouths are full of bacteria. Make sure to switch out your toothbrush at least every 3 months.

7. Hydrogen peroxide is no longer effective 2 months after you've opened the bottle. Make sure to keep a fresh bottle on hand for injuries!

8. Clean out your brush once a week, and get a new one once a year.

9. Because most perfumes contain essential oils, they are no longer potent after 3 years if stored completely sealed. If you've opened it, toss it out after 2 years.

10. New moms know to boil pacifiers to disinfect them, but to make sure your baby safe, get new ones every 2-5 weeks.

11. After 6-10 years, car seats can become dangerous and won't protect your precious little ones. This is why it's always best to buy them new rather than used.

12. It can be a pain to find new bras, but toss yours whenever they lose elasticity or don't fit. They typically last 1-2 years.

13. A good rule of thumb for runners is that after 250-300 miles or 1 year, your running shoes may support your feet well. Get new ones to keep your joints safe.

14. Spices can lose their potency over the course of time. Usually they last about 1-3 years, but the ground spices you buy at the supermarket only last 6 months.

15. If you're not a baker, you may have had the same bag of flour in your cabinet for what seems like forever. Get rid of it if it's more than 1 year old.

16. Keeping your fire extinguisher up to date could be a matter of life or death. They last about 15 years, but if you notice cracks in the hose or other damage, get it serviced ASAP.

17. Switch out your power strips every couple of years to help avoid electrical fires.

18. Disinfectants become less effective 3 months after they've been opened.

19. Insect repellant loses its potency about 2 years after purchase.

(via Bright Side)

If one of your New Year's resolutions is to refresh your home, use this list to do just that. And be sure to share this with the clean freaks you know...and maybe the not-so-clean freaks, too. They might need it more!

