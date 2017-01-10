Ad Blocker Detected

These Dogs Were Just Sleeping On Their Pillows...Then The Pillows Exploded!

JANUARY 10, 2017  —  By Hannah Austin
LIFE

All across the country, there is a bizarre phenomenon of dog's pillows randomly exploding. Sure, the pillows make a huge mess, but let's just be thankful that our pups are still alive.

As a dog owner myself, I can only guess how this keeps happening. I don't think I could count how many pillows have "exploded" while my back has been turned. Something must be to blame, right? Perhaps faulty manufacturing? Tiny grenades? Aliens?

One thing is for sure -- these 20 dogs definitely didn't do a thing!

1. This little pup was sleeping like an angel when his pillow exploded.

This little pup was sleeping like an angel when his pillow exploded.

Facebook / Erica Charles

2. "Yes, there was an accident, but I'm a lion now!"

"Yes, there was an accident, but I'm a lion now!"

Facebook / Justin Sellers

3. Pillows frequently explode in crates. This dog's just really happy that he survived.

Pillows frequently explode in crates. This dog's just really happy that he survived.

Facebook / Darren Ward

4. "You'll never believe what happened! It felt like an earthquake..."

"You'll never believe what happened! It felt like an earthquake..."

Facebook / Shalini Seereeram

5. "Then my pillow went KABOOM! Totally inexplicable."

"Then my pillow went KABOOM! Totally inexplicable."

Facebook / Mia Johnson

6. At first I thought this was a baked potato with extra sour cream, but nope. It's another poor victim of a pillow explosion.

At first I thought this was a baked potato with extra sour cream, but nope. It's another poor victim of a pillow explosion.

Facebook / Christer Marie Henshaw

7. "As you can see, I was WAY down here at the other end of the hall. No clue what happened back there."

"As you can see, I was WAY down here at the other end of the hall. No clue what happened back there."

Facebook / Tayah Jade

8. This dog was so scared by the explosion that he lay down in the rubble and took a nap.

This dog was so scared by the explosion that he lay down in the rubble and took a nap.

Facebook / Ashley White

9. Strangely, the same exact thing happened to this pup.

Strangely, the same exact thing happened to this pup.

Facebook / Mauro R Jmz

10. These incidents rarely happen outdoors.

These incidents rarely happen outdoors.

Facebook / Michaela De Winter

11. But when they do, it's confusing for everyone involved.

But when they do, it's confusing for everyone involved.

Facebook / Loni Robinson

12. When two dogs are around, the chance of a pillow explosion doubles for some reason.

When two dogs are around, the chance of a pillow explosion doubles for some reason.

Facebook / Jenna Staats

13. See what I mean?

See what I mean?

Facebook / Emma Sauer

14. These two are definitely hiding something.

These two are definitely hiding something.

Facebook / Kevin MacLellan

15. "I swear, Mom, we were just sleeping when we heard a loud POP!"

"I swear, Mom, we were just sleeping when we heard a loud POP!"

Facebook / Hannah Grace Evans

16. "And then there was a BANG! I saved what I could, trust me."

"And then there was a BANG! I saved what I could, trust me."

Facebook / Kristina Alvarado-Helms

17. This dog's owner said: "My puppy claims someone threw a frag [grenade] into the house and in order to save us all he put it under his bed to absorb the impact. Funny it's happened 3 times now."

This dog's owner <a href="https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=215154088830612&amp;set=p.215154088830612&amp;type=3&amp;theater" target="_blank">said</a>: "My puppy claims someone threw a frag [grenade] into the house and in order to save us all he put it under his bed to absorb the impact. Funny it's happened 3 times now."

Facebook / Paul Regalado

18. It looks like something similar happened to this pup. Shame that the rubber ball was also a victim.

It looks like something similar happened to this pup. Shame that the rubber ball was also a victim.

Facebook / Karen Jayne Bailey

19. "It's not a big deal. My bed still works, see?"

"It's not a big deal. My bed still works, see?"

Facebook / Melissa Taylor

20. Sometimes homework explodes, too. But that's usually the cat's fault.

Sometimes homework explodes, too. But that's usually the cat's fault.

Facebook / Kirstey Walker

