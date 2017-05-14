By now, you've probably seen a half a dozen people who can do latte art.
Your local coffee shop might even have a barista who specializes in creating hearts or fun designs in the top of people's lattes every day. I'm of the opinion that that's still pretty cool, but there's one latte artist out there who can top them all. You won't even be able to believe what he can pull off.
This is the kind of latte art we're used to seeing every day, and the barista at Cafe C.THROUGH in South Korea does that just fine.
But when he starts to get creative, the colors come out. This is the chemical symbol for caffeine.
Read More: What This Barista Creates Will Make You Want To Hold Off On Drinking That Coffee