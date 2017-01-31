If you're anything like me, you have more than a few old containers of eye shadow lying around. You don't use them anymore, but throwing them away seems wasteful...so why not use them as nail polish?

YouTuber Rclbeauty101 creates polish that's not drippy or hard to control by simply grinding up her old eye shadow with a nickel and mixing it with acrylic powder. Then, she coats her nails with clear polish and dips them into the powder. As she demonstrates, you can repeat this as many times as you'd like to achieve the perfect hue.

The result is fun, mess-free nails! This is also a great opportunity to recycle and get creative with your makeup. Talk about winning!

video-player-present

Read More: Nail Polish Isn't Just For Pretty Fingers And Toes -- Here Are 19 Other Uses

So cool! Be sure to share this awesome beauty hack with anyone you know who loves colorful nails but hates the hassle of painting them.