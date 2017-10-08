Ad Blocker Detected

Model's Nasty Story Shows Why You Probably Shouldn't Get Your Eyeball Tattooed

OCTOBER 8, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
The last place you'd probably want a tattoo is on your eyeball, but there are actually a number of people who love how it looks and get it done on their own eyes.

As you're probably assuming right now, the procedure comes with a lot of risks, especially when the person performing it doesn't know what they're doing. Unfortunately, that's what 24-year-old Canadian model Catt Gallinger learned the hard way when she got a scleral tattoo, which colors the white part of the eye with ink.

A day after the Ottawa, Ontario resident got injected with purple ink, her eye was completely swollen shut.

YouTube / Inside Edition

Her eye had an infection and was leaking ink. She's saying that "undiluted ink, over injection, and not enough/smaller injections [sites]" caused it.

YouTube / Inside Edition

Botched scleral tattoos can cause infections, blurred vision, and even blindness -- something doctors have told Gallinger may happen to her.

YouTube / Inside Edition

