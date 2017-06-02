Ad Blocker Detected

30 Times Googly Eyes Made Life So Much Sweeter

JUNE 2, 2017  —  By Matthew Derrick  
CULTURE
Matthew Derrick
Have you ever walked around in public and felt as though all eyes are on you?

Well thanks to the latest trend sweeping the web, that might just be true. You may have noticed your Instagram feeds and other social media pages filling up with images of everyday objects being upgraded with a pair of googly eyes. Known as “eyebombing,” this unique trend is making day-to-day life so much funnier. Here are 30 takes on the craze that are sure to make you smile!

1. Eyebombing is becoming pretty popular, and it's not hard to see why.

2. The trend started to revitalize boring city streets.

3. Eyebombing is encouraging others to look at the world differently and to stop getting caught up in day-to-day drudgery.

4. There are, however, some rules and regulations that anyone who wants to participate must follow. It's serious, people!

5. All eyebombing attempts must use googly eyes, not 2-D stickers.

6. Don’t even think about posting your photos of eyebombing at home. True specimens live out on the streets for everyone to see.

7. And it’s not considered eyebombing if you simply cover up a pair of pre-existing eyes.

Vanyu Krastev

11. Unlike similar forms of street art, eyebombing isn’t about the artists themselves.

12. Instead, it’s all about the message of levity it spreads to strangers.

13. That’s certainly one way to bring a little humanity to a world that can feel so cold sometimes.

14. Here’s looking at you!

15. Cookie Monster, what are you doing there?

16. Peek-a-boo! I see you.

17. Don't even think about forgetting to feed the meter.

