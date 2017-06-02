Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

Have you ever walked around in public and felt as though all eyes are on you?

Well thanks to the latest trend sweeping the web, that might just be true. You may have noticed your Instagram feeds and other social media pages filling up with images of everyday objects being upgraded with a pair of googly eyes. Known as “eyebombing,” this unique trend is making day-to-day life so much funnier. Here are 30 takes on the craze that are sure to make you smile!

1. Eyebombing is becoming pretty popular, and it's not hard to see why.

2. The trend started to revitalize boring city streets.

3. Eyebombing is encouraging others to look at the world differently and to stop getting caught up in day-to-day drudgery.

4. There are, however, some rules and regulations that anyone who wants to participate must follow. It's serious, people!

5. All eyebombing attempts must use googly eyes, not 2-D stickers.

6. Don’t even think about posting your photos of eyebombing at home. True specimens live out on the streets for everyone to see.

7. And it’s not considered eyebombing if you simply cover up a pair of pre-existing eyes.

8. Bulgarian Artist Vanyu Krastev is using eyebombing to draw attention to things that people otherwise view as bad, such as broken structures and equipment.







9. For Krastev, no opportunity is too small.







10. Everything is fair game.







11. Unlike similar forms of street art, eyebombing isn’t about the artists themselves.

12. Instead, it’s all about the message of levity it spreads to strangers.

13. That’s certainly one way to bring a little humanity to a world that can feel so cold sometimes.

14. Here’s looking at you!

15. Cookie Monster, what are you doing there?

16. Peek-a-boo! I see you.

17. Don't even think about forgetting to feed the meter.

