The next time you look into your loved one's eyes, you might just save their life.

As the saying goes, "The eyes are the window to the soul." However, they're more like a window to your health. By simply looking at yourself in the mirror, you can potentially catch a variety of serious health conditions in their early stages.

To help you stay on top of your health, here are eight eye issues that could be telling you something important.

1. Yellow whites of eyes

If the whites of your eyes are yellow, or jaundiced, this might be a sign of something serious, such as problems with your liver, gallbladder, or bile duct.

2. Blurry vision

As we use technology more and more, some of us may experience burning eyes or blurry vision. This condition, known as digital eye strain, is treatable if if you inform your doctor of your symptoms early enough.

3. Blurry vision in those with diabetes

Those suffering from diabetes are much more likely to experience a number of eye issues. Diabetic retinopathy is the most common disease found in diabetic patients, and it occurs when the blood vessels located in the back of the retina are damaged. In most cases, it will result in blurry vision. Diabetic retinopathy is the number one cause of blindness in America.

4. Styes

Those pesky bumps on your eyelids are annoying, but they could also signal a more serious health issue. Styes that last months at a time could be a warning sign of sebaceous gland carcinoma, a rare form of eye cancer.

5. Blind spots

Blind spots in your vision can be a precursor of a nasty headache. Especially if you're also experiencing sensitivity to light, your body could be telling you that you have a migraine aura that's acting up.

6. Thinning eyebrows

A noticeable thinning of your eyebrows could be caused by added stress in your daily life. However, it could also be a sign that you are suffering from spot baldness. Another reason for your thinning brows could be thyroid issues.

7. Bulging eyes

Bulging eyes could be directly related to thyroid problems, such as Graves' disease, which is caused by your thyroid overproducing thyroid hormones.

Graves’ ophthalmopathy is a symptom of Grave's disease in which your eyes bulge because your eyelids retract. Even if your thyroid isn't to blame for your bulging eyes, though, you should probably schedule a visit with your optometrist if this is happening to you.

8. Double vision, dim vision, or vision loss

Any drastic change in your vision can be a bad sign. If you experience severe double vision, dim vision, or vision loss, you should contact your doctor immediately, as you could be having a ministroke.

