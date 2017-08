Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in the land of beautiful winters.

Babies do the darndest things sometimes.

They're so attached to their parents, who provide absolutely everything for them. Little ones know every inch of their parents' faces, which is why any change can send a baby for a loop.

Moms are known for their ability to multitask, so when one busy mama decided to put a mud mask on her face during bath time, she had no idea the kind of reaction she would get. When her little guy sees her, he totally loses it.

The poor kiddo can't recognize Mom! Is it horrible that I'm laughing? Awww!

Fortunately for this kiddo, that's not a mud monster coming to eat him. The face behind the mask is more familiar than it appears.