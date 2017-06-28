Ad Blocker Detected

He Dangled His Baby From A Window On The 15th Floor For The Most Insane Reason

JUNE 28, 2017  —  By Sarah Gzemski  
LIFE
Sarah Gzemski
Social media seems to have taken over almost every part of our lives.

I know I can't go more than a few minutes without checking my phone. It's kind of embarrassing! But as we become more and more connected to one another, more aspects of our lives will end up online.

One father in Algeria recently took his Facebook obsession too far, however, by terrorizing his child and committing a crime he'll now serve time for.

The man held his 15-month-old son by his t-shirt and dangled him out of a window on the 15th floor more than 150 feet in the air. He took a picture with his other hand.

Screenshot Youtube / World Info For You

He posted the photo to Facebook with the terrifying caption, "1,000 likes or I will drop him."

Flickr / MoneyBlogNewz

Fortunately, police were able to locate the man and arrest him on charges for child abuse. He was sentenced to two years in prison for his crimes.

Flickr / reynermedia

(via DailyMail)

