Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

One Facebook Post Ended This Young Woman's Life...And It Was A Total Lie

FEBRUARY 8, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
LIFE

On July 10 last year, 23-year-old Jayne Pearce was found dead in her Manchester, England, home.

The mom of two had overdosed on a combination of vodka, cocaine, and fluoxetine, an anti-depressant. According to her mom, Patricia, Pearce turned to drugs and alcohol because she couldn't cope after what her friends did to her. She died just two days before she was initially due to testify in court against the two women who posted a fake status on her Facebook account that got her arrested.

While Pearce was at a friend's house in January 2016 with 24-year-old Leonie Hampson-Ogden and 21-year-old Shauna Stanway, she had gone upstairs to use the restroom and came back down, ready to leave for the night.

Stanway reportedly went upstairs to check on Pearce's three-month-old baby. She then claimed to Hampson-Ogden that she saw his face covered by a blanket and pillow.

Read More: She Was Traumatized By Merciless Bullying, But She's Coming Out On Top

Hampson-Ogden then used Pearce's Facebook password to log into her account and posted a status as Pearce saying, “I think I need sectioning, can’t believe I just tried killing a 12-week-old baby by suffocating it, feeling guilty.” Stanway took a screenshot of the post and showed it to the police.

Hampson-Ogden then used Pearce's Facebook password to log into her account and posted a <a href="http://www.kidspot.com.au/parenting/real-life/in-the-news/how-a-facebook-hack-lead-to-this-mothers-death" target="_blank">status</a> as Pearce saying, &ldquo;I think I need sectioning, can&rsquo;t believe I just tried killing a 12-week-old baby by suffocating it, feeling guilty.&rdquo; Stanway took a screenshot of the post and showed it to the police.

Pearce was horrified when officers showed up at her home and arrested her for attempting to murder a child not long after.

There wasn't any evidence that her baby was hurt, and Pearce insisted she was innocent -- but she ended up spending 10 weeks in a women's prison in Styal, Cheshire, while awaiting trial. She was finally released when police looked at the other women's phones and found out that they were responsible for making the post. After Hampson-Ogden confessed to have written it, she and Stanway were charged with perverting justice and sentenced to 10 months in jail. Unfortunately, the damage had already been done to Pearce.

Patricia says that her daughter had changed after prison and that substance abuse was her escape. “It broke my heart to hear her screaming and shouting during the night from nightmares that she never had before she went to prison. She was dogged by the allegation and labeled as harming a child," she said.

(via Kidspot / Manchester Evening News)

Read More: One Internet Meme Changed This Woman's Life And Ruined Her Dreams

It's heartbreaking that Pearce's children will never get to see their mom again because of the mean actions of two women. Please SHARE this story as a reminder of how harmful false allegations can be.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, call the SAMHSA National Helpline at 1-800-662-4357.

Trending Now

Her Daughter Used A Bath Bomb And Wound Up With A Horrifying Rash All Over Her Body

Trending Now

When This Toddler Meets His Brother For The First Time, He Has The Sweetest Reaction
Submit Content

Load another article