On July 10 last year, 23-year-old Jayne Pearce was found dead in her Manchester, England, home.

The mom of two had overdosed on a combination of vodka, cocaine, and fluoxetine, an anti-depressant. According to her mom, Patricia, Pearce turned to drugs and alcohol because she couldn't cope after what her friends did to her. She died just two days before she was initially due to testify in court against the two women who posted a fake status on her Facebook account that got her arrested.

While Pearce was at a friend's house in January 2016 with 24-year-old Leonie Hampson-Ogden and 21-year-old Shauna Stanway, she had gone upstairs to use the restroom and came back down, ready to leave for the night.



Stanway reportedly went upstairs to check on Pearce's three-month-old baby. She then claimed to Hampson-Ogden that she saw his face covered by a blanket and pillow.

23-Year-Old single mum "Jayne Pearce" dies of overdose after friends falsely told police she tried to smother child https://t.co/Z4K1N3AQMU — Queen P (@4Prina) January 17, 2017

Hampson-Ogden then used Pearce's Facebook password to log into her account and posted a status as Pearce saying, “I think I need sectioning, can’t believe I just tried killing a 12-week-old baby by suffocating it, feeling guilty.” Stanway took a screenshot of the post and showed it to the police.







Pearce was horrified when officers showed up at her home and arrested her for attempting to murder a child not long after.

There wasn't any evidence that her baby was hurt, and Pearce insisted she was innocent -- but she ended up spending 10 weeks in a women's prison in Styal, Cheshire, while awaiting trial. She was finally released when police looked at the other women's phones and found out that they were responsible for making the post. After Hampson-Ogden confessed to have written it, she and Stanway were charged with perverting justice and sentenced to 10 months in jail. Unfortunately, the damage had already been done to Pearce.



Patricia says that her daughter had changed after prison and that substance abuse was her escape. “It broke my heart to hear her screaming and shouting during the night from nightmares that she never had before she went to prison. She was dogged by the allegation and labeled as harming a child," she said.

Mum framed on Facebook for trying to kill baby died from an overdose of drink and drugs: Jayne Pearce, 23, had been… https://t.co/opSQajQuC0 — Manchester (@breakingmcrnews) January 17, 2017

(via Kidspot / Manchester Evening News)

It's heartbreaking that Pearce's children will never get to see their mom again because of the mean actions of two women. Please SHARE this story as a reminder of how harmful false allegations can be.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, call the SAMHSA National Helpline at 1-800-662-4357.